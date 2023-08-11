Got $5,000? Here's 3 Reasons to Buy InMode Stock Right Now

InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is a great stock to consider if you're looking to make an investment of around $5,000. Thanks to its innovative, less-invasive devices for performing medical-aesthetics treatments, it has the opportunity to steal market share from traditional beauty interventions like plastic surgery and laser treatments while also creating a market to call its own.

So without further ado, let's take a look at three big reasons why this company is worth owning a few shares of, starting with its upcoming push into massive international markets.

1. It might soon escalate its efforts to penetrate massive international markets like China

InMode does a roaring business thanks to its global sales force and distribution operations, with its second-quarter sales climbing by 20% to reach over $136 million. It has fully-owned subsidiaries across the world, with most of its efforts being dedicated to pushing sales in the U.S. and E.U., where the market for medical-cosmetic procedures is well established. But in the next few years, it'll likely be increasing the tempo of its market penetration efforts in Asia by launching a direct sales force in China, which may well be its largest market in the long term. That'll likely juice its pace of growth even higher.

It won't need to change much organizationally to make its further penetration of the Chinese market successful. It already owns Guangzhou InMode Medical Technology, which it uses to partner with local distributors. About 1 million people went for plastic surgery in 2020 in the country despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which means that there's a massive audience for the less-invasive cosmetic interventions that InMode's workstations offer. In total, the country's medical aesthetics market could be as large as $57 billion by 2025. And soon, the company will be capturing a larger share, which is a solid reason to buy its stock.

2. It's an expert at generating high returns on its invested capital

Aside from making a great product that customers want to use, one of the hallmarks of a strong business is consistently making good use of invested capital in the form of debt and equity so as to increase the company's value for shareholders. InMode has no debt, which makes it easier to deliver higher returns than its cost of capital. And on that note, one big reason to buy this stock is that InMode's return on invested capital (ROIC) is nearly 33%.

In a nutshell, its freakishly high ROIC indicates that management is skilled at committing capital to projects which ultimately deliver a large return relative to their financing and production costs. Importantly, the business is generating those returns while stacking plenty of top- and bottom-line growth. Its quarterly profit margin of nearly 41% is yet another piece of evidence on that front -- and it's even more profitable today than it was five years ago. Such improvements bode well for further returns to shareholders, to say the least.

3. The price is right

InMode's valuation is quite appealing right now; its price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is 20. The market's average P/E is 25, and the average P/E of the medical equipment industry is 40. No matter how you slice it, InMode's valuation is on the low side, and it might even be considered a bargain.

What's more, Wall Street analysts are anticipating, on average, that the company will grow its top line by more than 18% this year while remaining strongly profitable. So, for a cheaper-than-average price, buying shares means getting exposure to faster-than-average growth. That tips the balance of risk versus reward to favor those who buy this stock, especially with a relatively small outlay of $5,000.

Of course, this investment isn't risk-free. A competitor could develop a better set of technologies for doing the same types of medical-aesthetics procedures as InMode's workstations do. But so far, this hasn't happened, and the company's constant research and development (R&D) efforts to create new workstations and new types of treatments mean that it'll remain ahead of the curve.

10 stocks we like better than InMode

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and InMode wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Alex Carchidi has positions in InMode. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends InMode. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.