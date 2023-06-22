Got $3,000? These Supercharged Stocks Could Triple Your Money in a Decade

The tech market has a history of offering investors substantial gains over the long term. The innovative nature of the sector consistently boosts different companies, proven by the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index rising more than 400% in the last 10 years.

As a result, it's not a bad idea to dedicate a large part of your portfolio to the tech industry, a strategy used by some of the world's most successful investors. For instance, Warren Buffett's holdings company Berkshire Hathaway has granted companies like Apple, Activision Blizzard, and Amazon nearly 50% of its portfolio.

In 2023, booming industries such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing are likely to play critical roles in future tech, presenting attractive investment opportunities. Companies pushing the industries forward, like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), are increasingly attractive investments. These companies have immense growth potential, meaning you don't need tens of thousands of dollars to see major gains.

So, got $3,000? These supercharged stocks have the potential to triple your money in a decade.

Advanced Micro Devices is diverse in tech

As a leading chipmaker, AMD holds strong positions in multiple areas of tech. The company supplies its hardware to products ranging from game consoles and laptops to AI platforms and cloud services. AMD's diversified business model has sent its stock soaring 2,800% over the last 10 years, and it hasn't shown signs of slowing down.

In 2023 alone, AMD's stock has climbed 85%, mainly thanks to its prospects in AI. According to Grand View Research, the artificial intelligence market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030 after hitting $137 billion last year. Meanwhile, AMD is hyperfocused on expanding its line of AI chips and surpassing the current industry leader, Nvidia.

Moreover, AMD's potential in AI has only strengthened since it's caught the eyes of some of tech's biggest names. Microsoft is reportedly supporting the company's AI chip expansion by providing financial and engineering resources. Then in mid-June, Reuters revealed that Amazon Web Services was considering using AMD's new line of AI chips after previously using Nvidia chips almost exclusively.

Despite AMD's rally this year, its forward price/earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.2 indicates that projected growth is not priced into its shares. Alongside solid positions in multiple areas of tech, AMD's stock is an excellent long-term option with the potential to triple your money over the next decade.

Microsoft a leader in the AI push

Like AMD, Microsoft has strong prospects in AI, while also being home to an exceedingly diverse business. The company is responsible for potent brands such as Windows, Office, Xbox, and Azure, which have boosted its stock by about 340% since 2013.

Over the next decade, the company has massive potential in the cloud and AI markets thanks to its consistent investment in both sectors. Microsoft's cloud platform Azure has achieved the second-largest market share in the industry at 23%, just behind AWS' 32%. Meanwhile, its role as the biggest investor of ChatGPT developer OpenAI has likely given it the tools to surpass the competition in the coming years.

Microsoft initially invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019 and has since added $10 billion to its investment after the success of ChatGPT. The lucrative partnership has allowed Microsoft to sprinkle the start-up's technology across its product lineup. So far, programs like Excel, Word, Bing, Azure, and more have received AI upgrades. Microsoft aims to remain ahead of competitors like Amazon and Alphabet by becoming the go-to for anyone seeking AI services.

The Window' company's foresight to invest in OpenAI in 2019 gave it a considerable advantage in the industry. If its collaboration with AMD can allow it to attain chips explicitly tailored to its AI services, Microsoft could become unstoppable in the field.

Microsoft's stock has already proven its ability to triple in value over the last decade. However, with a growing position in AI, it could soar further in the coming years, making it an immensely attractive investment right now.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Dani Cook has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.