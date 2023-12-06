Got $3,000? These Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

Investors with cash to spare right now are in a great position to build their wealth. The market's volatility has pushed shares of quality companies well below their previous highs, but many of these companies have continued to grow, potentially setting up a timely opportunity to buy shares ahead of a rebound.

If you don't have more important things to do with your cash (such as paying down high-interest-rate debt), here are three great stocks that could potentially double your money by 2030.

1. Dutch Bros

Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) have underperformed this year, as traffic and sales slowed. The popular coffee shop chain hasn't been as resilient to inflation as more established restaurant brands, but its stock is a good buy right now for a few reasons.

Dutch Bros has posted two consecutive quarters of accelerating same-shop sales, a metric that measures the revenue growth of stores open 15 months or longer. While its 4% growth was not on the level of what Starbucks was achieving, Dutch Bros can grow much faster than that. It regularly posted same-shop sales increases in the 5% to 10% range a few years ago.

Another reason to like the stock is that Dutch Bros has room to expand for many years. It ended last quarter with 794 locations in 16 states. Management intends to boost that to 4,000 shops over the next 10 to 15 years.

But most importantly, Dutch Bros is starting to show improving profitability. In Q3, its company-operated shops had a high contribution margin of 31%, which was an improvement from 25.6% in the same quarter last year.

Combine its annual double-digit percentage sales growth prospects with a profitable business model, and investors could be looking at a rewarding investment. The stock's price-to-sales ratio of 1.77 positions it for returns that could mirror the company's underlying sales growth. That could easily result in the share price doubling by 2030.

2. Global-E Online

Global-E Online's (NASDAQ: GLBE) shares are up 42% since the company's initial public offering in 2021. It serves a rapidly growing market in cross-border online shopping, which makes it a promising growth stock to hold in your portfolio.

Cross-border e-commerce is expected to grow nearly 10-fold from 2021 through 2030, according to Statista. Global-E is well positioned in this market. It's the backbone of Shopify Markets Pro, a platform that helps merchants grow their businesses internationally.

Businesses love Global-E because it localizes the shopping experience for overseas customers. It translates websites into other languages, offers payment methods that are widely used in the specific customer's home market, and handles import duties and taxes for international transactions.

The proof is in the numbers. Global-E's platform saw a 53% year-over-year increase in e-commerce sales during Black Friday weekend. Management expects full-year revenue to be up roughly 39% in 2023. Despite the recent weakness in consumer spending in certain retail categories, management expects growth rates to accelerate in the near term.

Global-E Online continues to onboard top brands around the world, which is a testament to the value it brings merchants. With Shopify Markets Pro now available for the U.S. market, Global-E should see growing sales on its platform over the next year, which could kick-start a run toward the share price doubling by 2030.

3. Take-Two Interactive

Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) are up 52% this year. As one of the leading video game producers, Take-Two stock delivered outstanding returns for investors over the last 10 years, and has plenty of opportunities for more growth.

The company's top-selling game in recent years -- Grand Theft Auto V -- has sold more than 190 million copies, and its NBA 2K series continues to rank as one of the top sports titles every year. These franchises have gained a wide reputation in the industry for quality gameplay, and Take-Two is looking to extend its expertise across more titles in the years to come.

Take-Two has guided for record financial results in fiscal 2025, with bookings expected to reach $8 billion, up from an expected $5.4 billion in fiscal 2024, which ends in March.

"Our development pipeline is robust and diverse, and we're getting closer to delivering the groundbreaking titles that our audiences throughout the world have been anticipating eagerly," CEO Strauss Zelnick said on the most recent earnings call.

Based on Wall Street's estimates for fiscal 2025, the stock trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.44, which is low for a video game stock. If the shares were to trade at a comparable sales ratio to Electronic Arts, that would push Take-Two stock up 33% over the next year. Factoring in future growth in the business, the stock should at least double in value by 2030.

