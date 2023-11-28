Got $3,000? These Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

Do you like your stock picks to make big gains? Of course you do. If you're going to put your capital at risk, after all, you want to maximize your reward.

However, simply taking a big risk is no guarantee you'll land score a big win. The underlying company must be able to justify gains with real-world results. Mere hopes and wishes won't do the trick.

Here's a closer look at three stocks with great shots at turning a $3,000 investment into $6,000 by 2030. Notice that each of them not only offers a superior product or service, but is also in an industry with a long growth runway.

1. Nvidia

Technology giant Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) roots are computer graphics processing solutions, and it's still the biggest name in that business. As it turns out, though, this same graphics card technology is perfectly suited to handle the massive amounts of digital data being processed by artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. Nvidia has been purpose-building AI processors for some time now, in fact, which is why estimates put its share of the AI hardware market anywhere between 70% and 95% (depending on the source of the estimate).

And it's still experiencing stunning growth on this front. For the three-month stretch ending in October, Nvidia's data center arm -- mostly AI solutions -- generated a record-breaking $14.51 billion worth of revenue. That's up 41% from the prior quarter's comparison, and higher to the tune of 279% on a year-over-year basis thanks to the release of its new GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip for complex AI workloads, its Spectrum-X accelerated networking platform for ethernet-based AI clouds, and more. That's a tough act to follow to be sure; don't be surprised to see the company's growth rate slow down in the foreseeable future.

Take a step back and look at the bigger, longer-term picture though. Nvidia is well-positioned to capture its fair share of the AI arena's incredible impending growth. Technology market research outfit Gartner expects the AI chip market to double its current size of $53 billion as soon as 2027. It may well double again between then and 2030, bring market-leading Nvidia along for the ride now that AI chips account for about 80% of its business.

2. UiPath

In light of the AI market's forecasted growth, consider a position in UiPath (NYSE: PATH) as well.

Whereas Nvidia's place in the AI movement is on the hardware side, UiPath's is at the front end. It makes so-called low-code software that allows anyone to program an automated task. This includes manufacturing processes, but also includes tasks that are entirely handled at a computer. For instance, many banking processes currently completed by people can actually be done by AI solutions. Denmark's Danske Bank is already using UiPath's tech to this end, for example, developing 250 unique automated solutions. Mortgage company PRMG (Paramount Residential Mortgage Group) reports saving $6 for every $1 invested in UiPath's process automation technology.

And there's little doubt there's growing demand for such automation tools. The top line of $287 million was up 19% year over year for the second quarter ending in July, putting UiPath on pace for full-year top-line growth of more than 20%.

This growth isn't even the most compelling reason to own shares of UiPath. Far more bullish is the fact that this company rents rather than outright sells its software. That translates into reliable, perpetual revenue. The company just needs to focus on winning and then retaining new customers to continue its growth.

And it's doing just that. As of last quarter UiPath's annualized recurring revenue run rate stands at $1.3 billion, up $59 billion from the prior quarter's figure and 25% above the year-ago comparison. That's enough business to generate positive free cash flow and non-GAAP operating income of $46.6 million and $30.1 million, respectively, last quarter.

More of this sort of growth is in store for a while, too. A forecast from Mordor Intelligence suggests the low-code development platform market is likely to experience average annual growth of more than 30% between now and 2028.

3. IonQ

Last but certainly not least, add IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) to your watchlist of stocks with the potential to double a $3,000 investment by 2030.

Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of it; most people haven't. With a market cap of less than $3 billion, the company doesn't exactly enjoy a great deal of head-turning clout.

Don't let its lack of notoriety fool you, though. This company and its stock have some underappreciated potential. The relatively small analyst community following this company is modeling full-year sales growth of nearly 95% for 2023, to be followed by 79% top-line growth next year.

What's driving this sort of growth? You've probably heard the term "quantum computing." You also probably recognize you've heard very little about the commercialization of this next big evolution in computing since the term began being tossed around. Well, hold onto your hat. While it's still in its infancy, quantum computing has graduated from a developmental stage to full-blown commercialization. IonQ has now made and sold access to several such systems, with Airbus, Hyundai, the U.S. Air Force, and Los Alamos National Lab already signed on as customers. There are more likely waiting in the wings, too -- waiting for the company's current customers to confirm this relatively young technology has been worth the wait, and can do everything it's supposed to do.

In the simplest terms, quantum computers solve problems in ways that more conventional computers can't. Whereas the computers and data centers you may be more familiar with are still ultimately handling all digital data as either a 1 or a 0 (but not both), quantum computers aren't limited to this dichotomy. Quantum computing systems are built around the idea of an electron's placement around an atom, making them capable of handling a near-infinite number of simultaneous calculations. The end result is a machine capable of completing tasks at stunningly faster speeds than most conventional computers operate at today. Indeed, it's expected that quantum computing will be able to solve some problems that ordinary platforms simply can't. Such solutions have serious implication for industries like drug development, machine learning, and financial modeling.

IonQ is one of only a handful of companies in the quantum computing market, and one of the very few pure plays.

