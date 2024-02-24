Got $2,500? Here's How to Turn It Into $150 of Super Safe (and Growing) Annual Passive Income.

Building passive income streams is a smart strategy. They can help put you on the road to financial freedom.

You don't need a lot of money to get started on your passive income journey. For example, investing $2,500 across a few high-quality dividend stocks can generate over $150 of annual passive income:

Here's a closer look at why these dividend stocks are ideal for those seeking a super safe passive income stream that should steadily rise over the years.

Piping income into your pockets

Kinder Morgan is the largest natural gas infrastructure company in the country. It operates 70,000 miles of pipelines that transport 40% of the gas produced in the country. The pipeline company also operates infrastructure to produce, transport, and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, carbon dioxide, and other energy products. In addition, it has a growing energy transition portfolio anchored by its renewable natural gas production facilities.

This infrastructure produces very durable cash flow backed by long-term contracts and government-regulated rate structures. Kinder Morgan pays out about half of its steady cash flow to shareholders via dividends. It uses the rest of the money to strengthen its already strong balance sheet and invest in growing its operations.

Kinder Morgan's growth-related investments give it the fuel to increase its dividend. The company has raised its payment for the last seven straight years, including plans to increase it by about 2% this year. Given its low dividend payout ratio, rock-solid balance sheet, and growing cash flow, Kinder Morgan should be able to continue increasing its high-yielding payout for years to come.

Built for producing income

Realty Income's mission is to deliver dependable monthly dividends to its investors that steadily grow. It has certainly delivered on that objective over the years. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has paid 644 monthly dividends throughout its 55-year operating history. Meanwhile, it has raised its payment 123 times since its public market listing in 1994, including for the last 105 straight quarters. It has grown its dividend at a 4.3% compound annual rate during that period.

The REIT focuses on owning single-tenant properties net leased to tenants in industries resilient to disruption from e-commerce and economic downturns. Its diversified portfolio includes grocery stores, pharmacies, warehouses, casinos, and other properties. Its industry focus and use of net leases enables the REIT to generate very stable and growing rental income.

Realty Income has a conservative dividend payout ratio for a REIT (around 75% of its cash flow) and one of the sector's strongest balance sheets. That gives it the financial flexibility to continue acquiring income-producing properties. Its steadily expanding portfolio will give it the cash flow to continue increasing its monthly dividend.

A sustainable income stream

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified renewable energy producer. The company sells the electricity its wind, solar, and hydroelectric plants produce to utilities and large corporate buyers under fixed-rate power purchase agreements (PPAs). Those contracts supply it with very predictable and durable cash flow to pay dividends.

The company has increased its dividend by at least 5% per year since its public listing in 2011. It's targeting to grow its payout by 5% to 9% annually in the future.

Brookfield Renewable has several growth drivers to power its rising dividend. Its PPAs contain escalators that link power rates to inflation. Brookfield is also working to enhance its margins by securing higher rates as legacy PPAs expire. Meanwhile, the company invests money to build and buy new renewable energy capacity and sustainable solutions. These drivers should grow its cash flow per share by more than 10% annually over the next few years. It has ample financial capacity to fund new investments thanks to its strong balance sheet, retained cash flow after paying dividends, and active capital recycling strategy (selling mature assets to finance higher return new investments). Brookfield's steady cash flow, strong balance sheet, and focus on clean energy put its payout on a very sustainable foundation.

High-quality income streams

Kinder Morgan, Realty Income, and Brookfield Renewable generate very stable cash flows. That puts their payouts on a very solid foundation. Meanwhile, their strong financial profiles give them the flexibility to invest in growing their operations and cash flow. Their growing cash flows should enable them to continue increasing their payouts. These features make them super safe income stocks to hold for the long haul.

