Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale

Market sentiment has turned bullish in recent weeks, and your portfolio likely reflects Wall Street's good fortune. However, not every stock is tickling its all-time highs. Some stocks may be out of favor for a reason, but let's focus on the opportunities that could turn out to be potential winners.

You don't need a lot of money to buy into Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Even your next $1,000 could go a long way if these stocks on sale pan out. Let's take a closer look.

Coupang

The e-commerce darling of South Korea isn't joining the majority of growth stocks hitting fresh highs. Coupang is trading 21% below its summertime highs, down a whopping 69% from the peak it hit shortly after its springtime initial public offering (IPO) in 2021.

Is it true that Coupang was growing faster when the shares were at their high-water mark nearly three years ago? Sure. Revenue has consistently decelerated -- and sharply -- since its market debut. However, something interesting happened earlier this year. Coupang began to turn its top-line growth around, and that's only the beginning.

Period Revenue Growth (YOY) Q1 2021 74% Q2 2021 71% Q3 2021 48% Q4 2021 34% Q1 2022 22% Q2 2022 12% Q3 2023 10% Q4 2023 5% Q1 2024 13% Q2 2024 16% Q3 2024 21%

South Korea loves Coupang. The company services 20 million active customers, roughly half of the country's adult population. It has more than 100 fulfillment centers across South Korea, placing it within a few miles of 70% of the country's population. Place an order before midnight and it will be left on your front porch before you wake up the next morning.

Business was slowing at a problematic clip, but it has now been accelerating for three consecutive quarters. The news is even better on the bottom line. Coupang is now profitable on an adjusted basis. It has generated $1.9 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months, a welcome contrast from negative results before that.

Celsius Holdings

You might not think that Celsius Holdings is on sale. The stock is a 44-bagger over the last five years, making it one of the market's biggest winners. The shares are still trading 17% from its peak set four months ago, ahead of a 3-for-1 stock split that was executed in November.

Celsius has earned its upticks. It has revolutionized the energy drink market with its functional sparkling beverages that help folks with active lifestyles burn fat and calories. If you're seeing its stylish and svelte cans everywhere, you're not alone. Sales in North America have more than doubled over the past year, and now it has a global beverage giant spearheading its distribution overseas.

Crocs

It's not easy walking a mile in the shoes of Crocs investors. The stock has tumbled 43% from its 52-week high. The maker of distinctive footwear has seen its growth slow. Revenue rose just 6% in its latest quarter, as a 9% year-over-year decline for its acquired HeyDude business weighed down the 11% gain for its namesake brand.

Crocs sees value in its stock, turning its ample cash flow and profitability into a tool to pay down its debt and repurchase its shares. It did hose down its guidance in its latest quarter, but the stock is trading for just 7 times its revised earnings guidance for this year. Investing in shoe stocks can be tricky given fickle fashion trends, but Crocs has been defying skeptics for more than 20 years now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coupang right now?

Before you buy stock in Coupang, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Coupang wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Rick Munarriz has positions in Celsius and Crocs. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius and Coupang. The Motley Fool recommends Crocs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.