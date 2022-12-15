Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale

The market's overall performance of late has been hit and miss. For some stocks, though, it's been more miss than hit.

Don't read too much into those particularly poor performances, however. While investors' reasoning for selling those stocks makes sense on the surface, in many of these cases the market's not thinking bigger picture. That's an opportunity for you to scoop up great stocks while they're on sale. Here's a closer look at three of the best such prospects right now.

1. Tyson Foods

There's no denying Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) is currently trapped in a complicated situation. Inflation is pumping up its costs, while competition is muting its pricing power. Its supply chain problems that first surfaced in 2020 are still lingering, too, and are now exacerbated by higher logistics costs. The kicker: A month ago, Tyson CFO John Tyson was arrested for trespassing and public intoxication.

It's no wonder shares are down more than 30% from April's high -- the company's in the midst of a proverbial perfect storm.

The thing is, except for an executive's criminal charges, Tyson Foods has been in these situations before -- and it's overcome them every single time.

Don't believe it? Search the web for the company's growing feed costs in 2019, its bout with higher expenses back in 2013, and 2008's soaring prices in grains needed to feed livestock. None of what's happening now is exactly new to Tyson. The fact we've seen it all several times and the company is still standing confirms the company finds answers when it has to.

And this time is no different. Crimped supply chains are prompting the USDA to work with the industry to help shore up the supply shortfall, for instance, while Tyson's 2021 plan to cull $1 billion in annual operating costs by 2024 is on pace to be achieved by next year. And, in the wake of 2020's disruption, the company began taking a serious, data-driven look at cost inefficiencies of its delivery truck deployment.

All of these efforts take time to produce an impact, but they've all had time to do so. Don't be surprised if Tyson Foods' fortunes start taking a turn for the better in 2023, particularly now that inflation is being measurably tamed.

2. Amazon

If you know the e-commerce giant at all, you also likely know Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are down more than 50% for the past year. That's because (much like Tyson) Amazon is running into a wall of burgeoning costs.

Amazon's paper-thin profit margins, however, make it much more vulnerable than the food company in question. The company booked an operating loss in all three reported quarters of the current fiscal year, reversing last year's solid profits stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, analysts are only calling for a swing to a modest profit of $0.20 per share for the busy quarter now underway. That's markedly lower than the earnings of $1.39 per share booked in the same quarter a year earlier.

Amazon's overall costs, however, are about to be reeled in for a variety of reasons. For example, there's the falling price of diesel fuel used by 18-wheelers. Last week's $0.21 tumble in the cost of a gallon of U.S. diesel fuel is the second-biggest weekly dip on record.

Underlying oil prices aren't projected to keep falling at that pace, but it's a start. Economists believe Brent Crude prices will fall from more than $100 per barrel now to around $93 in 2023.

Amazon is taking some of its cost woes into its own hands too. CEO Andy Jassey has already begun laying workers off, adding that job cuts could persist into the coming year. Some observers suggest the company could sever ties with up to 20,000 employees, shedding some of the employment bloat that can easily materialize when business is stronger than an organization can readily manage.

Clearly, any economic weakness won't help. Amazon, however, is positioning to come out of any soft patch leaner and nimbler. It will also come out of that weakness with access to more affordable shipping and logistics solutions, with the cost of all fuels likely easing in the coming year. The stock's recent rout reflects the past rather than the plausible future.

3. Tripadvisor

Finally, add Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) to your list of stocks to buy while it's on sale, if you've got an extra $1,000 you know you won't be needing anytime soon.

Just when it looked like the world was ready to start traveling again, headwinds started blowing. JetBlue Airways just warned its shareholders that December's demand is coming in below initial expectations, and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently made a point of saying he's preparing his company for a mild recession in 2023. The two companies' vocalized worries may be serving as a proxy of what the entire travel industry fears awaits: Leisure travel and even business travel are stifled during recessions.

Still reeling from last year's failure to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, this rekindled weakness is a key reason Tripadvisor shares are trading more than 70% below their early 2021 high, and trading within sight of new 52-week lows hit in July.

The sellers, however, have arguably overshot their target.

Yes, the travel business may be on the verge of running into some turbulence. That turbulence isn't necessarily going to be devastating, though, nor is it necessarily going to last. Many consumers remain ready to travel again, regardless of the economic backdrop and the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic, and despite JetBlue's observation.

The International Air Travel Association estimates this year's international travel is at 69% of its pre-pandemic peak and will be fully restored by 2025. In North America and Europe, air traffic is at 94% and 86% of its pre-pandemic highs (respectively), and should also be back to norms by next year and 2024 (again, respectively). High jet fuel prices and correspondingly high airfare prices, which were forcing some travelers to rethink their plans early this year, are starting to slide lower as well, and should continue to do so. This could inspire travel regardless of any economic weakness.

Whatever the near term holds, Tripadvisor stock's steep sell-off makes it a compelling prospect from an industry we know sooner or later recovers from cyclical setbacks.

