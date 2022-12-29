Got $1,000? 2 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy In a Bear Market

Being a long-term investor isn't always easy. Navigating the bumps and valleys of the market, and staying invested even when other investors are heading for the hills, can feel like a test in fortitude. And it's always important to ensure that your portfolio is adequately allocated according to your preferred investment preferences and risk tolerance levels, which may mean trimming your losers from time to time.

That being said, one of the distinctive benefits of being a long-term investor is that you don't need to try to deploy convoluted strategies or investing tactics to enjoy the upswing of the market's best days. Rather, by habitually investing in quality businesses in all types of markets, and fine-tuning your strategy while staying the course even through the rough patches, you can build and sustain profitable portfolio returns with time.

If you're going bargain hunting in the current market environment, Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are two discounted growth stocks with tremendous long-term potential that you may want to add to your buy list before the end of 2022.

1. Zoom

Zoom was once a pandemic darling, but it has seen its shares fall substantially over the past year as investor sentiment has waned around growth stocks and stay-at-home stocks. Admittedly, Zoom's growth has decelerated compared to pandemic levels, but a normalization at some point was to be expected.

The company is still growing at a strong clip compared to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, a notable factor in its overall growth -- its enterprise client base -- continues to expand at a healthy clip.

In the most recent quarter, Zoom generated revenue of $1.1 billion, a 7% increase on a currency-neutral basis from the year-ago period. More than half of that revenue was derived from enterprise clients, of which it currently has more than 209,000. The company's enterprise revenue for the three-month period totaled $614 million, a 20% increase on a year-over-year basis.

Meanwhile, its cohort of enterprise customers contributing $100,000 or more in trailing 12-month revenue rose to 3,286 in the most recent quarter, a 31% jump on a year-over-year clip. As of the end of the quarter, Zoom's trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for its enterprise customers hit 117%. On a three-year basis, Zoom's total revenue increased by nearly 600%, and enterprise customers generating $100,000 or more in trailing 12-month revenue jumped by 500%.

Zoom's continued growth in the current environment -- particularly compared to pre-pandemic levels -- paints a much brighter picture than its current share price might indicate. It's also worth noting that while it's down year over year, Zoom continues to be profitable, reporting net income of $48 million in the most recent quarter.

Demand for the software and services this tech stock provides isn't going anywhere. In the age of remote work and increasingly distributed teams, this demand is only growing. Investors will need to be patient in the near term, but the long-term horizon still looks extremely promising for this top tech stock. A $1,000 investment in Zoom would add 15 shares to your portfolio.

2. Airbnb

Airbnb has made it clear time and time again over recent quarters that it's much more than an average travel stock. While travel spending may prove variable over the next year and beyond if a recession hits, this is just one of a bevy of catalysts the company can draw upon to drive its business forward in the years ahead.

However, even as concerns about a recession remain, it's becoming increasingly clear that despite savings rates being down and consumers working to scale back certain expenditures, the desire to get out of the house and see the world remains. According to a November study by Longwoods International, 92% of American travelers have plans booked in the upcoming six months, reaching a volume that is close to pre-pandemic levels.

Beyond travel, the changing world of work has made it easier for an entire new swath of travelers to choose where, when, and how they want to live and do their jobs in the way that is best for them. With long-term stays of 28 days or more reaching about one-fifth of all bookings completed on the platform, it's becoming abundantly clear that people are choosing to live -- not just vacation -- in Airbnbs.

Management thinks this is just the beginning. In the most recent earnings report, co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said:

I think in the coming years, flexibility is here to stay. I think more people are going to work remotely or in a hybrid way five years from now than they do today. I think increasingly, fewer people are going to have one-year leases, not to say no one will, but more and more people are going to value the flexibility and want to live in different places. And we think there's a real opportunity.

This thesis bears out in the wide range of studies that have been conducted around the rise of remote work. Estimates show that as many as 70% of workers will be remote a minimum of five days a month by 2025. That's just about two years from now.

Airbnb is also expanding its platform into traditional apartment rentals with a foray into sublet bookings. This is a move that could pay off big-time in the next five to 10 years. With the company's continued strong revenue and earnings -- net income hit an all-time high of $1.2 billion in the most recent quarter -- Airbnb is building upon a solid foundation that can launch it to future, sustained growth in the years ahead. A $1,000 investment in Airbnb right now would add 12 shares to your portfolio.

