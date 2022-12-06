Markets
Gossamer Bio: Seralutinib Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 2 Study In Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

(RTTNews) - Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) reported topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In the study, seralutinib significantly improved hemodynamic, biomarker, and right heart structural and functional measures in a heavily treated PAH patient population. Seralutinib was generally well tolerated in the TORREY study.

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology.

