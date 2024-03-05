Gossamer Bio Posts Narrower Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $48.1 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to a net loss of $55.8 million, or $0.59 per share, a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023, were $296.4 million. The company expects current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund operating and capital expenditures into the first half of 2026.

