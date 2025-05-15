GOSSAMER BIO Earnings Results: $GOSS Reports Quarterly Earnings

GOSSAMER BIO ($GOSS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $9,890,000, beating estimates of $4,148,778 by $5,741,222.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GOSS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GOSSAMER BIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of GOSSAMER BIO stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 9,162,117 shares (+99.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,288,051
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 3,065,136 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,772,722
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,041,058 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,750,941
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,338,235 shares (+404.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,572,058
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,156,511 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,046,179
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,081,617 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,189,778
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 916,250 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $828,839
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.