GOSSAMER BIO Earnings Preview: Recent $GOSS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GOSSAMER BIO ($GOSS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,970,557 and earnings of -$0.17 per share.
GOSSAMER BIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of GOSSAMER BIO stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 13,308,968 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,127,966
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 9,162,117 shares (+99.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,288,051
- SIREN, L.L.C. removed 8,072,642 shares (-60.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,302,511
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 6,369,269 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,761,640
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 3,065,136 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,772,722
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,041,058 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,750,941
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,720,248 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,556,136
