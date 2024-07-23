Is GormanRupp (GRC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Gorman-Rupp (GRC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Gorman-Rupp is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Gorman-Rupp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRC's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GRC has returned 13.1% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 8.2%. This shows that Gorman-Rupp is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ingersoll Rand (IR). The stock is up 29.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Ingersoll Rand's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gorman-Rupp belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.3% this year, meaning that GRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Ingersoll Rand is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Gorman-Rupp and Ingersoll Rand. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

