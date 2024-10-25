Gorman-Rupp raises quarterly dividend 2.8% to 18.5c per share

News & Insights

The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 18.5c per share on the common shares of the company, payable December 10 to shareholders of record November 15. The cash dividend will represent a 2.8% increase over the 18c dividend per share paid in the previous quarter.

