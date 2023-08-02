Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) has been revised to 41.82 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 38.76 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.41 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.92% from the latest reported closing price of 31.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gorman-Rupp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRC is 0.12%, an increase of 53.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 19,359K shares. The put/call ratio of GRC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 1,155K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 94.43% over the last quarter.

Mechanics Financial holds 1,035K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 95,888.07% over the last quarter.

PEQIX - Pioneer Equity Income Fund : holds 1,021K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 799K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 5.13% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 740K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Gorman-Rupp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.