Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Price Target Increased by 7.41% to 44.37

The average one-year price target for Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) has been revised to 44.37 / share. This is an increase of 7.41% from the prior estimate of 41.31 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.15% from the latest reported closing price of 29.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gorman-Rupp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRC is 0.15%, an increase of 26.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 19,718K shares. The put/call ratio of GRC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 1,074K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Mechanics Financial holds 1,031K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 15.03% over the last quarter.

PEQIX - Pioneer Equity Income Fund : holds 992K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 23.45% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 799K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 740K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gorman-Rupp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.

