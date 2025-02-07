GORMAN-RUPP Earnings Results: $GRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

GORMAN-RUPP ($GRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, missing estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $162,700,000, missing estimates of $164,469,915 by $-1,769,915.
GORMAN-RUPP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of GORMAN-RUPP stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MECHANICS FINANCIAL CORP added 520,361 shares (+105.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,268,060
- MEDINA VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 329,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,846,839
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 206,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,052,951
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 203,403 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,922,546
- ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG removed 189,337 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,179,659
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 119,383 shares (+73.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,649,967
- COOKE & BIELER LP removed 94,375 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,675,906
GORMAN-RUPP Government Contracts
We have seen $1,714,056 of award payments to $GRC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS IS A DELIVERY ORDER ON CONTRACT SPRDL1-20-D-0006, HYDRAULIC PUMP UNIT, NSN 4320016186603, 157EACH.: $534,899
- THIS IS A DELIVERY ORDER FOR 90 EA., PUMP UNIT,HYDRAULIC, NSN: 4320-01-618-6603.: $306,630
- NAME: HYDRAULIC PUMP UNIT NSN: 4320-01-618-6603 QTY: 78: $273,702
- 8510527084!PUMP UNIT,CENTRIFUG: $156,120
- 8510808836!PUMP UNIT,CENTRIFUG: $136,605
