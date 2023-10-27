News & Insights

Markets
GRC

Gorman-Rupp Company Q3 Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 8.9%

October 27, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) reported third quarter net income of $9.0 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.09 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of prior year was $0.25. Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 included an unfavorable LIFO2 impact of $0.06 per share compared to an unfavorable LIFO2 impact of $0.11 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales were $167.5 million, up 8.9% from a year ago. The company said the increase in sales was due to an increase in volume as well as the impact of pricing increases taken in 2022 and an annual price increase in January 2023. Analysts on average had estimated $163.79 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.