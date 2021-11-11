Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.7, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRC was $45.7, representing a -3.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.12 and a 50.58% increase over the 52 week low of $30.35.

GRC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). GRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the grc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GRC as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 3.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GRC at 1.34%.

