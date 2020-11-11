Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Dividends
Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.38, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRC was $36.38, representing a -8.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.60 and a 69.29% increase over the 52 week low of $21.49.

GRC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). GRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

