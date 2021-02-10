Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.9% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRC was $32.65, representing a -11.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.07 and a 51.93% increase over the 52 week low of $21.49.

GRC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). GRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRC Dividend History page.

