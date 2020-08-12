Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.64, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRC was $34.64, representing a -12.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.60 and a 61.19% increase over the 52 week low of $21.49.

GRC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). GRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

