Gorman-Rupp Company Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GRC

In trading on Friday, shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.98, changing hands as high as $33.06 per share. Gorman-Rupp Company shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.49 per share, with $39.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.12.

