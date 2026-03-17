Gorilla's Yotta Deal Taps India's AI Boom: $500M Opportunity Ahead

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR recently signed a binding agreement with Yotta Data Services to deploy large-scale AI infrastructure in India. The deal involves installing around 640 high-performance servers equipped with over 5,000 GPUs, designed to handle advanced AI workloads. Under the arrangement, Gorilla supplies the infrastructure, while Yotta operates it through its data center platform.

This move places Gorilla at the center of India’s “sovereign AI” push, where countries build local AI capacity to control data and computing power. It positions the company as a core infrastructure partner in a high-growth, government-backed ecosystem, significantly elevating its strategic relevance. India’s AI market is projected to reach $17 billion by 2027, growing at a strong 25-35% annual rate.

The project is designed at scale for enterprise and government AI use cases, powered by Yotta’s Tier IV data center in Navi Mumbai. It follows NVIDIA’s architecture and could expand further, with discussions around additional large-scale deployments in the future, potentially multiplying capacity.

The deal is expected to generate over $500 million in revenue over five years for GRRR, which is massive relative to Gorilla’s current size. In 2025, the company recorded revenues of $101.4 million, which increased 35.7% year over year. For 2026, revenues are guided within $137-$200 million. The new deal will not just boost its revenue visibility but also reposition Gorilla as a serious player in the global AI infrastructure race.

How Are GRRR’s Rivals Accelerating Global Growth?

Major peers, such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW and Zscaler, Inc. ZS, are rapidly expanding globally via strategic acquisitions. Enterprises are increasingly replacing multiple vendors with one integrated stack, and Palo Alto is capturing that shift. Acquisitions like CyberArk, Chronosphere, Koi and others are expanding their capabilities. Meanwhile, Zscaler is scaling through cloud-native architecture and zero-trust dominance. Buyouts like SquareX, SplxAI and Red Canary are expanding their platform. While both these are already operating at global enterprise scale with recurring revenue engines, GRRR is still an early-stage player with limited scale.

Gorilla Technology’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Gorilla Technology have gained 5.2% year to date, outperforming the broader industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, Gorilla Technology trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.47X, below the industry average of 2.44X. Yet it carries a Value Score of D.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gorilla Technology’s 2026 earnings implies a 1.1% decrease year over year, followed by 60.9% growth next year.

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The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.