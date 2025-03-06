Gorilla Technology Stock Surges 430% in 3 Months: More Growth Ahead?

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR have surged 429.9% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 1.1% and the S&P 500 Index’s fall of 3.3%. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $44.15 before closing at $41.91 yesterday. GRRR also outperformed companies like Sprinklr, Inc. CXM, Marqeta, Inc. MQ and Magnite, Inc. MGNI.

GRRR’s 3-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Gorilla Technology is trading at a premium, reflecting strong investor confidence and heightened market optimism about the company's growth prospects within the technology services landscape. The company's shares are currently priced at a forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 7.57X, higher than the industry average of 4.36X.

Let’s examine GRRR’s operations and fundamentals to determine whether this valuation is justified or if investors may have overly optimistic expectations about its future growth potential.

Inside Gorilla Technology’s Explosive Growth

Gorilla Technology, a U.K.-based company specializing in AI-driven Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions, focuses on security convergence, network defense, video analytics and big data analytics. The company recently secured a massive $1.8 billion deal to lead Thailand’s energy digitization and infrastructure transformation initiative. This AI-powered program aims to modernize the country’s electricity ecosystem over the next 15 years.

Gorilla’s new AI GPU offerings are set to strengthen its global presence as it expands across the United States, Europe and Asia, tapping into diverse markets. Alongside multiple contract wins in Taiwan, the company also opened a new office in Seattle late last year. Meanwhile, Gorilla’s project pipeline has exceeded $2 billion, spanning several years and positioning it for stable revenues and long-term growth.

The company is also ramping up its share buyback program, having already utilized $3.8 million of its $6 million repurchase fund, with plans to increase this allocation to $10 million — a clear signal of its commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

In February, Gorilla closed its At-The-Market (ATM) program, eliminating concerns about stock dilution and reinforcing confidence in its financial strength, revenue visibility and long-term growth trajectory.

Earnings & Revenues Estimates for GRRR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 adjusted earnings for GRRR is currently pegged at 28 cents per share, which jumped by 12 cents in the past month. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings signals further 125% growth. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 revenues suggests 50.2% and 29.1% year-over-year increases, respectively.

Technical indicators also signal strength, with Gorilla Technology trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages, reinforcing its strong upward momentum.

GRRR’s Zacks Rank

Gorilla Technology currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Meanwhile, Sprinklr, Marqeta and Magnite have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present.

