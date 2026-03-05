Gorilla Technology Roars Past $100M Revenues With a $7B+ Pipeline

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR announced 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, decreasing from the year-ago level of $2.01. Yet, the full-year 2025 IFRS loss per share improved 91.7% year over year to 51 cents.

Total revenues were recorded at $101.4 million in 2025, a 35.7% year-over-year jump and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. It was near the lower range of its $100-$110 million guidance. The revenue growth signals its execution on AI infrastructure, public safety and enterprise projects in different regions like Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

Operating expenses decreased 54.4% year over year to $47.5 million. However, the cost of revenues jumped 80.6% to $67.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million decreased 4.3% year over year and came lower than its guidance of $20-$25 million.

It made share repurchases worth $3.5 million in 2025 and an additional repurchases worth $3 million in 2026.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits were $104.8 million at 2025-end, up from $37.5 million at 2024-end. Total assets grew to $271.4 million from $153.8 million a year ago.

Total debt was reduced to $13.8 million at 2025-end, down from $21.4 million at 2024-end.

Net cash used in operating activities in 2025 was $28.9 million, down from $29.6 million a year ago.

Outlook

GRRR reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of $137-$200 million. Its pipeline currently stands above $7 billion, backed by advanced-stage AI and GPU infrastructure opportunities. It expects the post-quantum cryptography solution for SD-WAN to be ready by April 2026.

It foresees 2026 operating cash flows to be positive.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

How Did Peers Perform?

Companies like Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI have already reported earnings for the December quarter. Here’s how they have performed.

Palantir Technologies delivered fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.41 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%, representing 70% year-over-year growth. The United States now accounts for roughly three-quarters of PLTR’stotal revenue, highlighting a decisive geographic concentration of demand.

BigBear.ai posted quarterly revenues of $27.3 million, down sharply from $43.8 million in the prior-year period, largely due to reduced volume on certain U.S. Army programs. Lower gross margin and increased investments in research, development and selling activities contributed to a weaker profit level. Management argues that the decline may be cyclical rather than structural.

