Gorilla Technology to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Global technology solution provider Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 18, 2025, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings is currently pegged at 26 cents per share on revenues of $26 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings has witnessed one upward revision and no movement in the opposite direction in the past 60 days.

For the first quarter of 2025, it had reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 1 cent, but missed the second quarter estimate of 13 cents by reporting a loss of 20 cents. Over the first half of 2025, it generated revenues of $39.3 million, marking an 89.9% year-over-year jump.

The full-year 2025 earningsestimate is currently pegged at 23 cents per share, indicating a 103.8% year-over-year improvement. The same for revenues is pegged at $100.08 million, marking a 34% increase from a year ago.

Earnings Whispers for Gorilla Technology

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

For the September quarter, GRRR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping GRRR’s 3Q25 Results?

London-based Gorilla Technology has likely extended its expansion in the third quarter, supported by steady global demand for its efficient, security-focused solutions and has recently secured international agreements. Its strong first-half performance set a solid foundation, and continued momentum in AI-driven security and edge-computing offerings, coupled with disciplined execution on major global contracts, is expected to have lifted profits in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company is also expected to have advanced its debt-reduction efforts through the third quarter, further strengthening its balance sheet.

Robust sales across MENA, Asia, South America and the U.K. have likely fueled overall performance. At the same time, aggressive cost controls, an emphasis on high-margin opportunities and ongoing product innovation are expected to have provided additional support.

Management previously highlighted a qualified backlog of roughly $93 million for 2025, with significant portions anticipated to materialize in the second half.

How Did Other Technology Services Firms Perform?

Companies like Gen Digital Inc. GEN and SLB N.V. SLB in the Technology Services space have already reported earnings for the September quarter. Here’s how they have performed.

Gen Digital reported adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.64%. The figure improved 14.8% year over year, backed by higher demand for Gen Digital’s AI-driven cyber safety solutions, including Genie Scam Protection. Its Cyber Safety revenues amounted to $814 million in the fiscal second quarter, up 3% year over year.

SLB has reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 69 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents, driven by growth in the Digital segment and two months of contribution from the ChampionX acquisition. The bottom line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s level of 89 cents.

