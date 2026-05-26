Gorilla Technology to Report Q1 Earnings: Key Estimates Here

Global technology solution provider Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 27, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings is currently pegged at 11 cents per share on revenues of $25.02 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings has remained stable over the past 60 days. However, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year decrease of 52.2%. Nevertheless, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 37%.

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The full-year 2026 earningsestimate is currently pegged at 87 cents per share, indicating a 1.1% year-over-year decline. However, the same for revenues is pegged at $141.57 million, marking a 39.7% increase from a year ago.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers for Gorilla Technology

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

For the March quarter, GRRR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping GRRR’s Q1 Results?

London-based Gorilla Technology is likely to have benefited from steady global demand for its AI-powered security and analytics offerings. Growth across AI infrastructure, smart public safety and enterprise deployments spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas probably supported top-line expansion, signaling stronger execution capabilities and widening commercial adoption. Ongoing investments in product development may have further strengthened the company’s positioning in government and enterprise markets.

The company also appeared to benefit from the completion and billing of certain project milestones during the first quarter. Notably, GRRR received more than $22 million from its largest customers during the first two months of 2026 alone, reflecting collections tied to solutions delivered and invoiced in 2025.

How Did Peers Perform?

Companies like Palantir Technologies PLTR and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI have also posted earnings for the first quarter of 2026.

Palantir delivered first-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.63 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%, reflecting a sharp 85% year-over-year increase.Adjusted earnings per share reached 33 cents, beating the consensus mark by 13.8%, showing 154% improvement from the prior year, underscoring its emergence as a dominant force in operational AI.

BigBear.ai reported a loss per share of 8 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported a loss per share of 25 cents. Quarterly revenues came in at $34.4 million, beating the consensus estimate of $33.6 million by 2.5%. However, the figure declined 1% from $34.8 million a year ago.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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