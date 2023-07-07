News & Insights

Gorilla Technology Group Spikes After Signing Smart Govt. Contract

July 07, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) shares are surging more than 93 percent on Friday morning trade after the provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity signed a 3-year contract worth $270 million to deploy a massive smart government project in Egypt.

Currently, shares are at $4.06, up 94.78 percent from the previous close of $2.09 on a volume of 62,923,217.

