GORILLA TECH GP (GRRR) Surges 12.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) shares rallied 12.9% in the last trading session to close at $16.46. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13% gain over the past four weeks.

Gorilla Technology surged yesterday after announcing a strategic partnership with Indonesia-based NeutraDC to secure AI-focused data center capacity across Asia. The agreement initially provides 5.5 megawatts of capacity, with plans to expand to nearly 18MW by November 2026. At full utilization, Gorilla estimates the NeutraDC infrastructure could support up to $2 billion in revenue. The deal marks Gorilla Technology’s third major AI infrastructure initiative in Asia within the past month, underscoring its aggressive push into the region’s fast-growing AI ecosystem.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -52.2%. Revenues are expected to be $25.02 million, up 37% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For GORILLA TECH GP, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GRRR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

GORILLA TECH GP belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Acuity (AYI), closed the last trading session 3.5% higher at $297.58. Over the past month, AYI has returned -1.5%.

Acuity's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $5.16. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +0.8%. Acuity currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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