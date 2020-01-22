Gores Holdings IV set to price this week

Gores Holdings IV, a fourth blank check company formed by The Gores Group, is expected to price on Thursday, January 23, 2020.



The Beverly Hills, CA-based company plans to raise $400 million by offering 40 million shares at a price of $10. At the the proposed price, Gores Holdings IV would command a fully diluted market value of $500 million.



The primary shareholder is The Gores Group with a 20% post-IPO stake.



Gores Holdings IV was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GHIVU. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



