Gordon Haskett Upgrades Walmart (WMT)

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett upgraded their outlook for Walmart from Hold to Accumulate.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.62% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walmart is $164.73. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.62% from its latest reported closing price of $143.72.

The projected annual revenue for Walmart is $612,054MM, an increase of 1.99%. The projected annual EPS is $6.13, an increase of 87.51%.

What are large shareholders doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 149,212K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190,107K shares, representing a decrease of 27.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 7.41% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 91,476K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,170K shares, representing an increase of 40.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 76.36% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70,964K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,217K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 21.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,657K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,692K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 20.01% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 45,382K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,437K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 21.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walmart. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMT is 0.70%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 1,636,039K shares. The put/call ratio of WMT is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Walmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.

