Gordon Haskett Upgrades Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI)

Fintel reports that on August 26, 2024, Gordon Haskett upgraded their outlook for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NasdaqGM:OLLI) from Accumulate to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.30% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is $102.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.30% from its latest reported closing price of $97.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is 2,217MM, an increase of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 7.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLLI is 0.23%, an increase of 119.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 75,153K shares. The put/call ratio of OLLI is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,375K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,918K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 40.93% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,469K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares , representing an increase of 30.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 71.58% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,333K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 3.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,959K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 4.13% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,906K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,918K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLLI by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is known for its assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. The company offers name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently operates 394 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.