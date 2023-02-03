Gordon Haskett Upgrades Nordstrom (JWN)

On February 3, 2023, Gordon Haskett upgraded their outlook for Nordstrom from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.12% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordstrom is $21.16. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.12% from its latest reported closing price of $21.14.

The projected annual revenue for Nordstrom is $15,798MM, an increase of 0.64%. The projected annual EPS is $2.39, an increase of 17.09%.

Nordstrom Declares $0.19 Dividend

Nordstrom said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022 received the payment on December 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $21.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.54%, the lowest has been 2.20%, and the highest has been 8.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.49%.

What are large shareholders doing?

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. holds 15,755,000 shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,303,392 shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,274,349 shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 16.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,276,296 shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,195,736 shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 18.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,838,383 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807,379 shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,250,953 shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690,988 shares, representing an increase of 24.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordstrom. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 5.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JWN is 0.1053%, a decrease of 6.6361%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.64% to 115,389K shares.

Nordstrom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.

