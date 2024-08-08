Gordon Haskett Upgrades Costco Wholesale (SNSE:COSTCL)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Gordon Haskett upgraded their outlook for Costco Wholesale (SNSE:COSTCL) from Accumulate to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costco Wholesale. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COSTCL is 0.87%, an increase of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 325,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,946K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,892K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COSTCL by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,182K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,815K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COSTCL by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,090K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,783K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COSTCL by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,318K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,098K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COSTCL by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,552K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,679K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COSTCL by 1.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.