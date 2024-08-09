Gordon Haskett Upgrades Costco Wholesale (COST)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Gordon Haskett upgraded their outlook for Costco Wholesale (NasdaqGS:COST) from Accumulate to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.76% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Costco Wholesale is $904.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $681.75 to a high of $1,102.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.76% from its latest reported closing price of $839.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Costco Wholesale is 264,846MM, an increase of 4.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costco Wholesale. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COST is 0.87%, an increase of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 325,412K shares. The put/call ratio of COST is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,946K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,892K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,182K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,815K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,325K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,090K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,318K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,098K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,552K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,679K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COST by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Costco Wholesale Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Costco Wholesale Corporation is an American multinational corporation which operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores. The company offers sundries, dry groceries, candies, coolers, freezers, liquor, and tobacco and deli products; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, garden and patio products, sporting goods, tires, toys and seasonal products, office supplies, automotive care products, postages, tickets, apparel, small appliances, furniture, domestics, housewares, special order kiosks, and jewelry; and meat, produce, service deli, and bakery products.

