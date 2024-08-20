Gordon Haskett Upgrades Burlington Stores (BURL)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Gordon Haskett upgraded their outlook for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.35% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Burlington Stores is $273.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.35% from its latest reported closing price of $264.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Burlington Stores is 10,554MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burlington Stores. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURL is 0.29%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 83,036K shares. The put/call ratio of BURL is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,085K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,395K shares , representing a decrease of 21.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,770K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 82.92% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,037K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 2.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,573K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,027K shares , representing a decrease of 56.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 31.89% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,213K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company.' The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

