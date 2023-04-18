Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage of Redfin (RDFN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.88% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Redfin is $7.56. The forecasts range from a low of $3.64 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.88% from its latest reported closing price of $9.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Redfin is $1,156MM, a decrease of 49.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 124K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 28K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 28.74% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 544K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 34.42% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,449K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,708K shares, representing a decrease of 94.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 64.69% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redfin. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDFN is 0.04%, a decrease of 29.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 92,306K shares. The put/call ratio of RDFN is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Redfin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redfin is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. The Company sells homes for more money and charge half the fee. It also runs the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Its home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and its lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have its renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, Redfin has saved customers nearly $1 billion in commissions. It serves more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

See all Redfin regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.