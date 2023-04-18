Stocks
Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) with Hold Recommendation

April 18, 2023 — 07:39 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is $3.74. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 113.54% from its latest reported closing price of $1.75.

The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is $13,191MM, a decrease of 15.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OPEN / Opendoor Technologies Inc Shares Held by Institutions

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Mid-Cap Index Portfolio Class P holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 240K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 62.83% over the last quarter.

PHASX - MidCap Growth Fund III R-1 holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aj Wealth Strategies holds 203K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Quantitative Modeling Portfolio holds 81K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 8.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.52%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 453,437K shares. OPEN / Opendoor Technologies Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Opendoor Technologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

