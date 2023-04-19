Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage of Compass Inc - (COMP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage of Compass Inc - (NYSE:COMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Inc - is $4.63. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.04. The average price target represents an increase of 48.76% from its latest reported closing price of $3.11.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Inc - is $5,706MM, a decrease of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 691K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 8.93% over the last quarter.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 98K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

URE - ProShares Ultra Real Estate holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 16.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 50.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,507K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Inc -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.06%, a decrease of 40.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 289,145K shares. The put/call ratio of COMP is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Compass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

