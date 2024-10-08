Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage of Foot Locker (LSE:0IQK) with Accumulate Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage of Foot Locker (LSE:0IQK) with a Accumulate recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.40% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is 29.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 17.26 GBX to a high of 40.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.40% from its latest reported closing price of 24.30 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is 8,668MM, an increase of 6.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IQK is 0.10%, an increase of 18.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 103,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 11,469K shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,316K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IQK by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,008K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,025K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IQK by 17.14% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,563K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing an increase of 54.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IQK by 61.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,084K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares , representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IQK by 6.25% over the last quarter.

