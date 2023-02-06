Gordon Haskett Downgrades LYFT (LYFT)

On February 6, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for LYFT from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.63% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LYFT is $23.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $69.43. The average price target represents an increase of 33.63% from its latest reported closing price of $17.38.

The projected annual revenue for LYFT is $4,935MM, an increase of 26.86%. The projected annual EPS is $0.90.

What are large shareholders doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 18,677,209 shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,847,020 shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 24.78% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,989,747 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,725,173 shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 29.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,717,787 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,486,912 shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 7,823,430 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573,430 shares, representing an increase of 28.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 67.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7,615,255 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,284,997 shares, representing a decrease of 87.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 45.50% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in LYFT. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 5.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LYFT is 0.1853%, an increase of 15.6042%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.16% to 323,794K shares.

Lyft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

