Gordon Haskett Downgrades Five Below (LSE:0IPD)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Five Below (LSE:0IPD) from Accumulate to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.40% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Five Below is 115.02 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 78.96 GBX to a high of 231.86 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.40% from its latest reported closing price of 189.80 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 3,657MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IPD is 0.32%, an increase of 15.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 68,947K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,800K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 21.59% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,782K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 16.92% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,449K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares , representing a decrease of 22.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 34.77% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,403K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 2,330K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares , representing an increase of 14.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IPD by 30.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.