Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dominos Pizza (DPZ)

On March 3, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dominos Pizza from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.17% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dominos Pizza is $393.67. The forecasts range from a low of $301.99 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.17% from its latest reported closing price of $304.76.

The projected annual revenue for Dominos Pizza is $4,811MM, an increase of 6.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.31.

Dominos Pizza Declares $1.21 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share ($4.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.10 per share.

At the current share price of $304.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 1.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,617K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing an increase of 18.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 32.37% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,608K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 99.88% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,077K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 1.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,076K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,068K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominos Pizza. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.28%, an increase of 20.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 40,066K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Dominos Pizza Background Information

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

