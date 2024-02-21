Gordon Haskett Downgrades Compass (COMP)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Compass (NYSE:COMP) from Hold to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.59% Downside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Compass is 3.52. The forecasts range from a low of 2.27 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.59% from its latest reported closing price of 3.65.

The projected annual revenue for Compass is 6,330MM, an increase of 29.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.08%, an increase of 18.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 309,784K shares. The put/call ratio of COMP is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 102,470K shares representing 21.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,365K shares, representing a decrease of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 22.34% over the last quarter.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS holds 16,670K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,274K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 22.75% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,318K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,055K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 38.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,404K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 8,781K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,474K shares, representing a decrease of 76.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 27.15% over the last quarter.

Compass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.

