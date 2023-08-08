News & Insights

Gordon Brothers weighs rescue bid for British retailer Wilko - Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

August 08, 2023

Reuters

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gordon Brothers, specialist investor in Britain's Wilko, was exploring a bid to rescue the discount retail chain days after it filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The discount retail chain, which sells homeware and household goods, had received indicative offers to help recapitalise but none of them were able to provide sufficient liquidity in the time needed, putting 12,000 jobs on the line if no buyer can be found.

Wilko and Gordon Brothers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

