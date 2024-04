Lawler expressed his shock at Greene's actions, particularly in light of the recent turmoil caused by the ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He argued that the GOP should concentrate on governance and acting as a counterbalance to the Biden administration, rather than indulging in internal disputes.

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.