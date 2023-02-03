GoPro's (GPRO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

GoPro, Inc GPRO reported non-GAAP earnings of 12 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. The company had reported earnings of 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

GoPro generated revenues of $321 million, down 18% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. However, revenues beat the consensus mark by 0.8%.

Quarter in details

GoPro shipped 850 million camera units during the reported quarter, down 17.7% year over year.

GoPro recorded 2.25 million subscribers, marking 43% year-over-year growth at the close of the reported quarter. Quik subscribers soared 26% to 279,000 from the prior-year quarter.

Region-wise, revenues from the Americas came in at $152.9 million (47.6% of total revenues), down 21% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa were $82.7 million (25.8%), down 24% year over year. The Asia Pacific generated revenues of $85.4 million (26.6%), down 4% year over year.

Based on channels, revenues from GoPro.com were $128 million (40% of total revenues), remaining flat year over year. In the GoPro.com channel, hardware revenues totaled $106 million compared with $110.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Subscription revenues came in at $22.2 million, up 29.8% year over year.

Revenues from the Retail channel came in at $192.8 million (60%), down 26.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

The company had $127.1 million in inventory compared with $86.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

Gross profit was $104.3 million, down 35.2% year over year. Total operating expenses were $102.6 million, up 0.1% year over year. Operating income came in at $1.7 million, down 97.1% year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 620 basis points to 35.1%. Adjusted EBITDA was $22 million, down 69.2% from the year-ago period.

Cameras with suggested retail prices at or above $400 contributed 90% to revenues in the reported quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the quarter under review, GoPro generated $25.5 million of net cash from operating activities against $163.8 million reported in the year-ago period.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $223.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with $141 million in long-term debt.

The company repurchased $8 million worth of shares.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, revenues are estimated to be $165 million (+/- $5 million). Non-GAAP adjusted loss is expected to be 17 cents per share (+/- 2 cents).

For the first quarter, gross margins are expected to be 36% (+/- 50 basis points). Street ASP is projected to be nearly $400.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GoPro currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Jabil JBL and Super Micro Computer SMCI. Jabil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Arista Networks and Super Micro Computer carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.38 per share, rising 0.2 in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have increased 1.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.37 per share, rising 2.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.

Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 26.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $9.54 per share, up by 4.1% in the past 60 days.

Super Micro Computer’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 7.8%. Shares of SMCI have been up 70.7% in the past year.

