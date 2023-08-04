GoPro's (GPRO) Q2 Loss In Line, Revenues Surpass Estimates

GoPro, Inc GPRO reported second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP loss of 7 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported earnings of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.



GoPro generated revenues of $241 million, down 4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 9.1%.

Quarter in Details

GoPro shipped 704 million camera units during the reported quarter, up 10% year over year.



GPRO recorded 2.44 million subscribers, marking 27% year-over-year growth at the end of the quarter under discussion. Quik subscribers soared 6% to 294,000 from the prior-year quarter.



Region-wise, revenues from the Americas totaled $121.6 million (50.4% of total revenues), down 4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa were $66.5 million (27.6%), declining 7% year over year. The Asia Pacific generated revenues of $52.9 million (22%), flat on a year-over-year basis.

GoPro, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GoPro, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GoPro, Inc. Quote

Based on channels, revenues from GoPro.com reached $75.6 million (31.4% of total revenues), up 20.7% year over year. In this channel, hardware revenues totaled $51.2 million compared with $75.2 million in the previous-year quarter. Subscription revenues amounted to $24.4 million, climbing 21.4% year over year.



Retail channel registered revenues of $165.4 million (68.6%), up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $123 million.



The company had $135.4 million in inventory compared with $126 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Other Details

Gross profit of $75.8 million decreased 21% year over year. Total operating expenses of $98.3 million improved 7.6% year over year. Operating loss totaled $22.5 million against operating income of $4.7 million in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP gross margin was 31.6% compared with 38.5% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.3 million against adjusted EBITDA income of $16.9 million in the year-ago quarter. This was mainly due to the company’s price protection charges related to the new pricing strategy, and momentum in lower margin entry-level cameras.



Cameras with suggested retail prices at or above $400 contributed 75% to revenues in the reported quarter compared with 93% in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the quarter under review, GoPro used $7.9 million of net cash from operating activities against $12.9 million of cash generated from operations in the year-ago period.



As of Jun 30, the company had $189.9 million of cash and cash equivalents with $141.5 million of long-term debt.



GPRO repurchased 3.6 million shares worth $15 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2023, revenues are estimated to be $280 million (+/- $10 million). Non-GAAP adjusted earnings are expected to be 2 cents per share (+/- 2 cents).



Gross margin is anticipated to be 34% (+/- 50 basis points). Street ASP is projected to be nearly $355.



GoPro currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, Salesforce CRM and Autodesk ADSK. Badger Meter flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while each of Salesforce and Autodesk carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has gained 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86 per share. BMI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 70% in the past year.



The consensus mark for Salesforce’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.44 per share, up 0.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 19.3%.



CRM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of CRM have grown 13.8% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s fiscal 2024 earnings of $7.25 per share remained flat in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 24.3%.



ADSK’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average beat being 2.1%. Shares of ADSK have declined 8.6% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.