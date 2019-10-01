GoPro unveils two action cameras ahead of holiday season

US Markets

GoPro Inc on Tuesday launched two new cameras including a ramped up version of its "HERO" line, as it battles competition from increased smartphone usage ahead of the crucial U.S. holiday sales season.

The company priced the "HERO8 Black" at $399 and a new dual lens GoPro MAX camera at $499.

Through its flagship HERO line and spherical camera Fusion, GoPro is trying to differentiate its premium priced offerings from smartphones with improved cameras, as it looks to lure back action junkies.

